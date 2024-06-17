Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

