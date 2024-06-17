Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,012,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 927,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 147.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 625,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $20.94 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

