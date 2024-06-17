Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,157 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3,481.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

