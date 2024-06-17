Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 210.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 351,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 238,481 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1,181.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 340,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 314,057 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

