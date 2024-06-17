Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

