513 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,792,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 346,965 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHG opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

