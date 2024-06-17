Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCTR opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

