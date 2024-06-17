Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,317.4 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of ALFVF opened at $37.00 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.