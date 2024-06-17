Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,317.4 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVF opened at $37.00 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

