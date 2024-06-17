Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Amada Stock Performance

Amada stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

