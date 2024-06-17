Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Amada Stock Performance
Amada stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
Amada Company Profile
