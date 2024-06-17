AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,751,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,518.0 days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

AMLLF stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.61. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$11.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

About AEON Mall

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.