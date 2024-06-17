AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,751,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,518.0 days.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
AMLLF stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.61. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$11.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60.
About AEON Mall
