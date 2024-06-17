Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 22.2%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Price Performance

ASM International stock opened at $726.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.86 and its 200 day moving average is $602.55. ASM International has a one year low of $375.35 and a one year high of $768.07.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

ASM International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

