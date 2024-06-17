Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 11.0%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,177,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.4 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.60.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
