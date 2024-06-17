Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 11.0%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,177,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.4 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

