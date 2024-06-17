AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.4 days.

AutoCanada stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

