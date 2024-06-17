Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.09%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

