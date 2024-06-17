Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Drops By 11.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 835.5 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Alsea stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Alsea has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.
Alsea Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alsea
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.