Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Drops By 11.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 835.5 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Alsea stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Alsea has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

