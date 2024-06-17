Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Acerinox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

