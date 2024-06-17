Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

