Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,598,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

