Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,787.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

