Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,203 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

CLF stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

