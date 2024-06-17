Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY opened at $389.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

