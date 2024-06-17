Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,201 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.