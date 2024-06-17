Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,401 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $94,521. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.