Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,072,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 120,808 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.61 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

