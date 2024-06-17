1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

