Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 278 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

UNP stock opened at $222.10 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

