Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

