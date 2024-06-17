Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,794 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

