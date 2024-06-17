Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOT stock opened at $229.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.