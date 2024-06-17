Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

