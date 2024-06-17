Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,994,369 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $78,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $16.08 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

