Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $78.95 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Masco worth $78,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.