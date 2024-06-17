Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,340,649 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,340,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Royalty Pharma worth $80,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 479,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 188,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $623,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

