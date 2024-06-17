Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 316,298 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $82,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

