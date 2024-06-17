Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.06 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $84,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 740,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 734,549 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.