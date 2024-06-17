Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,681 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Natural Resource Partners worth $84,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NRP opened at $89.50 on Monday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

