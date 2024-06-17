Peter Allen Drutz Sells 4,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.