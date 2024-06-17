8,748 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

