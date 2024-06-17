Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FND opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.