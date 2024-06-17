716 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $504.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

