EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,080 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

