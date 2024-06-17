Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG opened at $372.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $373.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

