Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $498.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $500.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.