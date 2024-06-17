Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,223 shares of company stock worth $3,458,694. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.