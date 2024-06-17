Scarborough Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

