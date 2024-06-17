EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $219.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

