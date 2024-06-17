Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $47.13 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

