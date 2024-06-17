EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $171.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

