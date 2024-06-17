EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

