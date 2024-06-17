EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $480.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

